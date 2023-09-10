Charles County Public Schools Receives $17,758 In Donation From Giant Food Stores

WALDORF, Md. – Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) was recently awarded $17,758 to help fight food insecurity among students. The money was raised during Giant Food’s Nourishing Our Youth food initiative. From June 16 to July 27, Giant Food Stores invited customers to round grocery purchases at the register and join in the support of local public school system’s food and meal programs.

“CCPS thanks community members for their contributions toward childhood hunger by giving beyond their normal purchase total at Giant Food Stores this past summer,” Maria V. Navarro, Ed.D., said. “Your donations make it possible for us to continue to bring meals to our students to ensure they are ready to learn.”

With the help of its customers, Giant Food raised more than $550,000 to address childhood hunger throughout local public-school systems in the communities it serves across four states. Through the Nourishing Our Youth initiative, school systems will be able to use the funds to support meal programs such as covering outstanding student meal debt, expanding food distribution programs, creating on-campus food pantries and supplying extra weekend meals.

“Last school year, CCPS was able to use the funds from the Giant Food Stores fundraiser to provide students across our school system with weekend meal bags, meals and snacks for students attending after school programs, dinner for students who attended the annual ESOL Community Night, and dinner and snacks for students who attended Title I school events,” Bethany Goodwin, CCPS Youth in Transition coordinator, said. “We are so excited that Giant Food Stores is awarding us with grant funds again this year to support our students across CCPS.”

Funds donated by customers were collected and distributed to local participating public school systems. To learn more about Giant Food’s community involvement visit, https://giantfood.com/pages/community.