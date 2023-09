WALDORF, Md. – The Charles County Sheriff’s Office announced the automated speed enforcement cameras will be in the following school zones for the weeks of September 3rd and September 10th:

EB Berry Rd. at Jenifer Elementary School EB Berry Rd. at Berry Elementary School WB Poplar Hill Rd. at Malcolm Elementary School SB Oliver’s Shop Rd. at T.C. Martin/St. Mary’s Bryantown SB Lancaster Circle at Barnhart Elementary School EB Ironsides Rd. at Mt. Hope Elementary School