Charles County Teen Court Program Hosts Annual Awards Banquet

WALDORF, Md. – On April 19, the Charles County Teen Court Program held its Annual Awards Banquet at the Greater Waldorf Jaycees Community Center, celebrating 22 years of service! Youth volunteers as well as volunteers from throughout the community who make this program possible were honored. Ms. Sarah Vaughan, Teen Court Coordinator, welcomed the guests and introduced Master of Ceremonies Ms. Lilibeth Rios, a former Teen Court volunteer and current Police Recruit. Chaplain Aaron Jones delivered the invocation and benediction. Ms. Monet Fisette, a senior at St. Charles High School, served as the Keynote Speaker. Major David Kelly and Captain Caroline Baker presented awards along with Ms. Vaughan.

Thank you to all who were recognized for your dedication to this program, and to all who attended the event!

Special thanks to:

The Greater Waldorf Jaycees

Maryland Department of Juvenile Services

Charles County Public Schools

Charles County District Court

Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office

Criminal Justice Program, North Point High School

All of the Teen Court Volunteers

Charles County Teen Court is a juvenile justice diversion program in which first-time offenders between the ages of 13 and 17 are judged by a jury of their peers and offered the opportunity to accept accountability for their minor crimes without having to incur a permanent record. To learn more, visit https://www.ccso.us/community/youth-outreach/teen-court/