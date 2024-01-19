Cobb Island VFD & EMS Announces The Passing Of Life Member David "Tony" Hayden

COBB ISLAND, Md. – David Anthony Hayden, Sr., known to most as “Tony”, could always be counted on for a constant smile and warm hug. His loving nature was evident in his life of service to his church, his family and his community. A lifelong resident of Southern Maryland, Tony passed away January 6, 2024, at George Washington University Hospital. He was 65 years old.

Tony was born August 4, 1958, in La Plata, Maryland, to the late Robert “Sonny” Hayden, Jr., and Mary Annabelle Stine. He began working at a young age at the Cobb Island Lumber Company, progressing in his career to La Plata Mill & Supply, then to AG Hungerford & Sons. His final job was at Southern Maryland Hospital Center in Clinton.

A self-taught carpenter, Tony could build anything and many that knew him have porches, decks, shelves and even houses that his hands have touched. In the carefree days of his youth, Tony grew up on the water with his family crabbing, fishing, and oystering with his dad. In the summer he could be found on his skiff looking for crabs on poles in the river.

Tony learned to be a fighter when he was diagnosed with leukemia as a teenager. Enduring long bouts of chemotherapy, he never stopped fighting to survive. He met his future wife, Pamela Clark Hayden, and they moved to Cobb Island where together they raised four children who were blessed to have him as their father. Tony loved his family unconditionally and was extremely proud of his children and grandchildren. He showed his resilience again when he suffered a major stroke at the age of 32. But true to his nature, he fought to regain his strength.

Tony’s biggest heartbreak came on June 22, 2019, when he had to bid farewell to his beloved daughter Kimberly. She was a gentle spirit who also suffered many health issues, but like her father, always had a smile. They are now eternally reunited, with Tony at last having his arms around her again.

Tony’s passion for helping others led him to serve with the Cobb Island Volunteer Fire Department. A life member, he served on the Board of Directors and as Vice President of the department. Adding to his commitment to his community, Tony joined the Auxiliary of the department, becoming one of the first men to officially do so. He worked many hours fundraising and providing mutual aid for the benefit of the department, also becoming a life member of the Auxiliary after 15 years.

Tony was a life-long member of Holy Ghost Catholic Church, and his faith led him to become a charter member of the Holy Ghost Church Council of the Knights of Columbus #11484. Again, serving others.

Tony is survived by his high school sweetheart and beloved wife of 46 years, Pamela Clark Hayden; his mother, Annabelle Hayden and her devoted companion Howard Boarman; daughters Jacqueline Hayden and Kristen Stine (Tony), and son, David “TJ” Hayden, Jr. (Lora); grandchildren Marissa Hayden, Kimaya Brown, Troy and Peyton Stine, Jonathon Shaffier and Kayla Burke (Jon); great-grandchild Mason Burke; sisters Lou Ann Hoard, Rita Spach (Stephen), Cindy Pilkerton (Larry), Jeanie Bradshaw (Dennis), and Tammy King; brother Joseph Hayden (Linda); his two treasured dogs Dixie and Lily and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

In addition to his father, Tony is now reunited with his daughter, Kimberly Dawn Kragh; brother, Robert H. Hayden, III; and grandparents, Henry and Laura Stine and so many more who have gone before him.

A visitation will be held Sunday, January 21, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. with Firemen/Auxiliary Prayers at 7:00 p.m. at Arehart-Echols Funeral Home, P.A., 211 Saint Mary’s Avenue, La Plata, Md. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, January 22, at Holy Ghost Catholic Church, 15848 Rock Point Road, Newburg, Md. There will be a repast luncheon at the Cobb Island Volunteer Fire Department, 17069 Cobb Island Road, Cobb Island, Md., following the funeral services.

Memorial donations may be made in his memory to either of the following organizations: Cobb Island VFD & EMS., Inc. Cobb Island VFD & EMS Auxiliary, Inc. P O Box 156 P O Box 40 Cobb Island, MD 20625 Cobb Island, MD 20625 Holy Ghost Catholic Church 15848 Rock Point Road Newburg, MD 20664