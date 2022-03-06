ST. MARYS CITY, Md. – The Twain Lecture Series on American Humor and Culture presents An Evening with Reese Waters Friday, April 1, beginning at 7:30 p.m. in the Michael P. O’Brien Athletics and Recreation Center, 19050 Hill Commons Drive.

Ticket prices for this annual event are $10 for general admission and $5 for Arts Alliance members. Advance reservations for tickets are required www.smcm.edu/twain-tickets. Pre-ordered tickets can be picked up at will call in the recreation center beginning at 5:30 p.m. the evening of the event. The doors open at 7 p.m. and all seating is first come, first served.

Reese Waters has forged an unlikely yet illustrious career in comedy, sports and broadcasting. Always the class clown, the Washington, D.C. native began his comedy career as a student at Columbia University in New York City.

When New York magazine tapped Reese Waters as one of the city’s Ten Comedians to Watch in 2009, few realized just how quickly his star would rise. First came his victory in the Emerging Comics Contest at the New York Underground Comedy Festival. Soon after, appearances on MTV, “Good Morning America,” SiriusXM satellite radio and NPR were followed by Comedy Central’s “Live at Gotham” set and subsequent role on the Comedy Central series “Michael and Michael Have Issues.”

In 2010, Waters brought comedy truth to sports as co-host of “The Daily Line” on Versus. His most memorable interview was “Tea with Tyson,” where he managed to get Mike Tyson to open up to him about his love for pigeons and his hatred of cannoli. Waters then worked at Bleacher Report, TNT’s “Inside the NBA” and eventually as a correspondent on ESPN’s “SportsCenter.”

With a deep knowledge and passion for sports, stand-up is his true love. Waters made appearances on both “The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson” and “The Late Show with David Letterman.”

Waters returned to his hometown D.C. in 2018 to bring his insight, comedy and commentary to morning news in creating and hosting the Emmy Award winning “Get Up DC.” He currently hosts “Open Mic with Reese Waters” on WUSA 9 and “The Reese Waters Show” podcast on the Audacy App’s “The Team 980.”

For more information about the Twain Series, go to https://www.smcm.edu/events/twain/.

