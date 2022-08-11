Crews Extinguish Dirt Bike That Caught Fire After Getting Tangled In Power Line

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On August 4, 2022 while Bay District units were operating on an apartment fire in Lexington Park we were dispatched to 47382 Lincoln Avenue in the South Hampton Neighborhood for an outside fire.

Ridge VFD Engine 41 was performing the fill in at Station 3 and responded. Brush 9 was clearing the apartment fire and also responded to assist.

Units arrived to find a dirt bike to the rear of the old Carver Elementary School tangled in an electric line that had come loose from a power pole, the line was still energized as it was occasionally arcing.

Due to the energized power line the fire could not be extinguished until SMECO arrived and de-energized the power line.

Once the power line was deemed safe by SMECO personnel the booster line from Brush 9 was used to extinguish the fire.

Units operated on scene for over 30 minutes.