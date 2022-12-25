Photo Courtesy of the Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department.(via Facebook)

MECHANICSVILLE, Md. — We are receiving reports of a large barn fire that took place this evening.

At approximately 6:45 p.m. on December 24, first responders were dispatched to the 27000 block of Budds Creek Road, in the area of the Potomac Motor Speedway, for a reported structure fire.

Crews arrived on the scene and discovered a large barn that was fully engulfed in flames on the south end of the complex.

The State Highway Administration was notified to for a sand truck. The crews also noted that due to the freezing temperatures, ice was impacting the water supply.

Photo Courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department.

Tankers filled water nearby at Wicomico Shores.

The fire was brought under control at approximately 7:40 p.m.

SMECO and the Maryland State Fire Marshal were alerted to assist on the scene.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown and under investigation.

Photo Courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department.

This is a developing story. We will continue to provide additional details as they are made available.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com