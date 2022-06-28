Department Of Recreation & Parks To Produce Annual Summerstock Show

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – St. Mary’s County Recreation & Parks will be producing the 40th show of Summerstock this July at Great Mills High School.

Summerstock provides county youth up to age 21 the opportunity to participate in community theater each summer and a phenomenal show for the entire family.

Reviews are always overwhelmingly positive, and many suggest each summer’s production rivals professional theatrical performances.

This year’s production will be Children of Eden. The musical is based on the first nine chapters of the Book of Genesis; Act One tells the stories of creation, Adam & Eve, and Cain & Abel. Act Two tells the story of Noah and the Flood.

Showtimes are Friday, July 22, and July 29 at 7 p.m., Saturday, July 23, and July 30 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Sunday, July 24, and July 31 at 3 p.m. Tickets will go on sale July 1 at 8 a.m. and can be purchased online, in person at the Recreation & Parks Main Office, or on show day an hour before showtime.

Support for the production of Summerstock is made possible partly by a grant from the St. Mary’s County Arts Council and the Maryland State Arts Council.

For online ticket sales and show information, please visit www.stmarysmd.com/recreate/summerstock. Attendees are encouraged to purchase advanced tickets online.

Tickets will also be sold in person at the Recreation & Parks main office at 23150 Leonard Hall Drive, Leonardtown.

Tickets will also be available on show day when doors open an hour before showtime.

For additional information, please call 301-475-4200 ext. 1800. Follow St. Mary’s County Recreation & Parks on social media @stmarysrecandparks and at www.facebook.com/stmarysmdrecreation.