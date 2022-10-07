Marx Jackson

FORESTVILLE, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit charged a suspect in connection with a fatal shooting earlier this year. The suspect is 25-year-old Marx Carlton Jackson of District Heights.

He’s charged with the murder of 32-year-old Donnie McMillan of Forestville.

On May 6, 2022, at approximately 8:05 pm, officers responded to the 7100 block of Donnell Place for a shooting. The victim was located outside of an apartment building suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect shot the victim during an attempted carjacking.

Jackson is charged with first and second degree murder and related charges. He is in the custody of Department of Corrections on a no-bond status.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512.

Please refer to case 22-0021834.