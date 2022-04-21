Dorothy Joan Green of Waldorf, MD passed on April 7, 2022, at the age of 80.

For the last several years she had been a resident of Morningside House Assisted Living in Waldorf, MD.

She is survived by her siblings, Anthony Green (Teresa) and Patricia Reed (William). She was preceded in death by her parents George and Agnes Green.

Dorothy was a long-time resident of New York City and a member of Good Shepherd Catholic Church there.

She is survived by 8 nieces and nephews, Bill Reed Jr (Martha), Susan Zingaro (James), Regina Reed, Brian Reed (Amy), Christine Canham (Tim), Cynthia Peck, Mathew Green (Casey), and Valerie Amend (Ronald), as well as 14 great nieces/nephews.

Dorothy had an exceptional memory, active until death. Her favorite pastimes included theater and reading, especially history.

In place of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Charles County, MD, 2505 Davis Rd, Waldorf, MD 20603.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.