BOWIE, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating the circumstances of a double fatal crash that occurred on Saturday in Bowie.

The identities of the deceased driver and passenger are being withheld pending next of kin notification.

On May 21, 2022, at approximately 2:35 am, officers responded to the 12200 block of Annapolis Road for the report of a single-vehicle collision.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of the vehicle was traveling eastbound on Annapolis Road, when for reasons that are under investigation, the vehicle went off the roadway, striking several objects before rolling and ultimately catching fire. The driver and passenger were pronounced dead on the scene.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477); online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com or the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app to your mobile device). Please refer to case 22-0024467.