HOLLYWOOD, Md. – On April 14, at approximately 9:26 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serous single vehicle accident in the area of 24815 Jones Road.

The vehicle was reported with one occupant trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene and found the single vehicle overturned.

Upon arrival, crews reported nobody was trapped and one female occupant had sustained a head injury.

EMS requested a MEDEVAC for the patient, but the trauma center denied the patient per consult.

The MEDEVAC was cancelled and the patient was transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital.

