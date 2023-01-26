Driver Transported To Hospital After Vehicle Runs Down Utility Pole

SCOTLAND, Md. – On January 26, 2023 at approximately 1:20 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident on Point Lookout Road in the area of Cornfield Harbor Road.

Crews arrived and found a single vehicle off the roadway that struck a utility pole and small trees with one subject injured.

EMS evaluated the patient and transported them to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment.

A local utility company was requested to the scene for inspection of the damage and to replace the downed pole. Reported to be telephone lines, not power lines.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the incident.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

