Elite Gymnastics Celebrates A Successful Winterfest Competition

Credit: Erica Ware and Elite Gymnastics

WALDORF, Md. – On January 6, 2024, the Elite Gymnastics teams clinched 3rd place all around in every level of the United Gymnastix Winterfest competition.

Elite Gymnastics is a 29,000-square-foot, year-round recreational facility that houses many different kinds of gymnastics equipment and features.

Program manager for Elite Gymnastics, Erica Ware told The BayNet, “The Elite Gymnastics are a team of incredible athletes who pour their hearts and souls into mastering the art of gymnastics. They showcase extraordinary skills, teamwork, and resilience.”

The competitions that these gymnasts compete in are no easy feat. Challenging their gymnast abilities on different kinds of challenges such as the balance beam, parallel bars, and floor routines.

Consistent practice is what makes these gymnasts so good at what they do. It is believed by Elite Gymnasts that “practice is a good breeding ground for developing solid patterns in the sport.”

This competition was also one of significance for Ware.

“This way my very first gymnastics meet! I was super excited to be there and support our girls. What stood out to me was how many teams were competing and how great they all were.”

These happenings wouldn’t be possible without the collaboration between the staff, gymnasts, parents, and even supporters of the team.

“The staff, sport, and team are greatly committed to excellence,” stated Ware. “The entire Elite staff are the true geniuses of this entire organization.”

To learn more about the Elite Gymnastics facility, staff, team, and how to join and support go to https://charlescountymd.myrec.com/info/facilities/details.aspx?FacilityID=14708 or feel free to call the facility at 301-934-6747.

