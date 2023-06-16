EMS Deputy Chief Sterling Myers Inducted Into Calvert County Volunteer Fire, Rescue & EMS Association Hall Of Fame

Pictured L to R – William Freesland, Sterling Myers, Marc Richman

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Volunteer Fire, Rescue & EMS Association recently inducted EMS Deputy Chief Sterling Myers into their Hall of Fame. The induction took place at the Calvert County Volunteer Fire, Rescue & EMS Association Banquet to recognize Sterling’s distinguished and outstanding service to the Fire, Rescue, and EMS service in Calvert County.

Sterling Myers joined the department in 2001 as a cadet and became an active member in 2003. He attained his EMT in 2004 and his Paramedic license in 2009. His dedication and commitment to serving the community are evident in his impressive record of over 10,000 calls for service during his 22 years of service with the department. Sterling hit the ground running when he joined the department and has yet to slow down.

The Calvert County Volunteer Fire, Rescue & EMS Association Hall of Fame recognizes individuals who have demonstrated exceptional leadership, dedication, and service to the community. Sterling’s induction into the Hall of Fame is a testament to his unwavering commitment to the Fire, Rescue, and EMS service in Calvert County.

Congratulations to EMS Deputy Chief Sterling Myers on this well-deserved recognition.

