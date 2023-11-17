Film Review: 'The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes'

Spoiler Alert!

I am an avid fan of The Hunger Games franchise, so I was so excited to see this film – especially in a theater where you can feel the audience’s reaction. You can feel the sound, the energy and eat popcorn?!

The Hunger Games is a trilogy of books adapted into films. The author wrote these to show how we send our children out to war for us. I can say I understand; so many of my friends went to war and never came back the same. War may be inevitable, but it is gruesome. Parents should decide if extreme violence is what their children are exposed to when it comes to watching this.

However, the movie gets off on a dull note. It takes about 30 minutes to get to the point. The cinematographer did an exceptional job. It was lovely to watch but all good things come to those who wait.

Then, it gets good. It does justice to the book from which is adapted. If you remember President (Coriolanus) Snow – the cold-hearted villain of the franchise – he is the protagonist. It tells the story of why he became the man he became. The people of Panem did not agree with The Hunger Games and the animalistic manner that The Tributes were handled. These Tributes were transported to the zoo for the people to come observe, like animals, and someone dies because of it. Snow blames himself for suggesting that they allow the community to get close to The Tributes to increase the ratings on television.

I’d be amiss if I’d write that I could write it better. Screenrant.com speaks thoroughly, “Though Lucy Gray could undoubtedly be defined as the titular songbird, she is also something of a snake. From the moment she was reaped for the Hunger Games, she demonstrated her affinity for the slithering animals, slipping a poisonous snake down the dress of the mayor’s daughter, Mayfair Lipp, whom she knew had rigged the drawing to ensure Lucy Gray was selected. Then, in the arena, the District 12 tribute used snakes and hidden rat poison against her competitors. This inspired Snow to use rat poison to murder Casca Highbottom at the end of The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. Decades later, Snow would still be remembered for this weapon of choice.” [1]

It becomes action packed and thrilling; you go on a rollercoaster of emotions. It was unexpected that the mentors were in the arena because we’re used to what we know. Snow got trapped under a piece of debris, but Lucy Gray went back for him even when the rubble was crashing down. Thus, a love story begins.

In the end, we realize that Snow believes weakness is love. Haven’t we all been there? We fall in love, and someone hurts us. This movie can be related to on so many levels and gives Snow humanity. He didn’t have any in his elder years, but now we know why.

There is always a meaning behind a meaning when it comes to film. This one was obviously about aristocracy. How do you stay wealthy? Watch this and you’ll understand.

May the odds be ever in your favor. Screen it, Stream it or Skip it: SCREEN IT! This is a movie worth rooting for and if you are a fan of the series of films, you will not be dissatisfied. What did you think of the movie? Leave your comments below!

Citation: https://screenrant.com/tag/the-ballad-of-songbirds-and-snakes [1]

