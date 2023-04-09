High Fidelity

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. — Jay Armsworthy and the Calvert Elks #2620 announces the last concert in the “Southern Maryland Bluegrass” series that will be held on Sunday, April 16, 2023. The Calvert Elks Lodge #2620 is located at 1015 Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick, MD.

Many folks can remember the Bluegrass records from the 50’s and 60’s bearing the words, “high fidelity”. The power and soul of that music won the hearts of people across the globe. But today, only a few bands have come along that directly draw their influence from that classic era of the music’s history. High Fidelity, whose love and devotion to that music is unsurpassed. The name alone says it all: HIGH FIDELITY. Herein lies the heart of what this group of young performers is all about.

Performing since 2014, the group received its first achievement with a first place win in the International Band Championship at the 40th Annual Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music of America (SPBGMA) Awards in February of 2014. In 2019, they were nominated for International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) “New Artist of the Year”.

The band consists of five outstanding musicians and singers who are steeped in the sounds of tradition. Jeremy Stephens, guitarist and lead vocalist for the group, has worked for the world famous gospel group, The Chuck Wagon Gang, on the television show Ray Stevens’ Nashville, and most recently with Jesse McReynolds & the Virginia Boys. Jeremy’s wife, Corrina Rose Logston is the groups fiddle player and harmony vocalist who also has worked with a who’s who of today’s traditional-based bluegrass performers. Kurt Stephenson handles banjo duties and harmony vocals and Vickie Vaughn is the groups upright bass player and contributes vocals to their smooth gospel quartets. Vickie has worked with Patty Loveless and Ricky Skaggs. And rounding out the band is Daniel Amick, who is a recipient of IBMA’s 2019 Instrumentalist of the Year Momentum Award.

Many have described High Fidelity as the new Johnson Mountain Boys, interpreting classic era bluegrass through the fresh, young perspective of today’s generation. They draw much of their inspiration from bands like Don Reno & Red Smiley, The Stanley Brothers, The Louvin Brothers, Jim & Jesse, and a host of artists from the same era. Maybe it is this quality that makes High Fidelity so warmly received and widely loved by every audience they perform for.

The Southern Maryland Bluegrass Concert Series will return for next year’s season in the fall with another award-winning line up of Bluegrass acts.

Tickets for the show will be available at the door for $20.00 per person. Under twelve are admitted free with a paid adult. Food and beverages will be available for sale and there will be a 50/50 raffle as well as door prizes. The doors open at Noon and the show will begin at 2:00 pm. For more information go to: www.somdbluegrass.com or call 301-737-3004.