Firefighters Repsond To Commerical Building Fire In Waldorf

WALDORF, Md. – On April 6, 2023 at approximately 4:46 p.m., emergency personnel responded to a commercial building fire in the 6600 block of J.P. Morgan Court. Emergency Communications advised they were receiving multiple calls.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a fire showing from a garage bay of the one-story commercial strip.

A short time later the fire was knocked and the assignment was scaled back. Crews operated on the scene for about 1 hour. No injuries have been reported.

The cause remains under investigation by the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal.

Photos courtesy of the Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department

