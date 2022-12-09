Firefighters Rescue Dog Trapped In Bryans Road House Fire

BRYANS ROAD, Md. – On December 8, 2022 at approximately 4:00 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a structure fire in the 2600 block of Marshall Hall Road. A caller advised the “whole house was on fire and a dog was trapped inside.”

Crews arrived and found a large fire in multiple rooms, which alerted additional units to the assignment.

No occupants were found upon searching the home. Firefighters were able to rescue the homeowner’s dog during the search.

The fire was “knocked” as additional units arrived on the scene. No injuries have been reported at this time.

The fire started by a candle that was left burning after the homeowner had left for work.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal was requested to the scene to continue the investigation.

SMECO was requested to the scene to assist with securing the power to the home.

All photos courtesy of the Bryans Road Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad Inc.

