NANJEMOY, Md. – This morning first responders were called to the scene of a vehicle fire inside a structure at 8280 Gilroy Road.

At approximately 10:56 a.m., fire and rescue personnel arrived at the residence 300 feet off the roadway to find the barn structure fully involved with a vehicle inside. The fire spread to another vehicle nearby the barn.

Crews make a quick stop and were able to prevent further extension of the fire. No injuries have been reported.

Crews secured the power to the barn at the main panel. SMECO was requested to the scene.

The fire started as a result of the auto malfunction while being worked on by the occupant of the home.

All units cleared within the hour, one firefighter was taken to local hospital for observation.

44 volunteer Fire/EMS with mutual aid from NDW Stump Neck and NDW Indian Head responded on this emergency incident.

We will continue to provide any additional updates that we receive.

All photos courtesy of the Charles County Volunteer Fire and Emergency Medical Services

