File photo

WALDORF, Md. – On March 10, at approximately 7:14 p.m., emergency personnel responded to a call from the 12000 block of Neds Lane for a structure fire. The caller advised that one of the barns on the property was engulfed in flames.

Upon arrival, crews found fire showing from a 200×200 barn. Firefighters quickly got to work and were able to extinguish the fire.

Fortunately, there were no animals or people inside the structure.

The cause of the fire remains unknown at this time. No injuries have been reported.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal was requested to the scene to continue investigating the incident.

We will provide more details about this incident as they become available.

