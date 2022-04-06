Firefighters Respond To Structure Fire In Hughesville

Photo courtesy of the Charles County Volunteer Fire and Emergency Medical Services

UPDATE: 10:50 a.m., One firefighter was transported to a local hospital for an injured finger.

Crews continue to operate on the scene.

HUGHESVILLE, Md. – This morning at approximately 9:29 a.m., fire and rescue personnel responded to a structure fire in the 5900 block of Foster Place.

Crews arrived on the scene to find the two-story home engulfed with smoke and fire. All occupants were reported to be out of the home. A 75-year-old female was found lying on the ground nearby badly burned. That patient was transported to MedStar Trauma Center.

EMS also cared for a second patient on the scene who had suffered from inhalation related injuries and burns. That patient was transported to WHC Burn Center.

SMECO was requested to the scene to shut off the power to the residence.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal has been requested to the scene.

We will continue to provide any additional updates that we receive.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com