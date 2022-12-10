GREAT MILLS, Md. — We are receiving reports of a structure fire that took place this afternoon in Great Mills.

At approximately 12:20 a.m. on December 10, first responders were dispatched to the 45000 block of Charles Way for a reported structure fire.

Upon arrival, crews located a single-story structure with smoke coming out of it.

Firefighters were able to knock the fire quickly after arriving.

No people have been injured as a result of the fire, however three birds in the house were reportedly found deceased.

SMECO and the Maryland State Fire Marshal have been notified to assist on the scene.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown, however it is believed to have started somewhere near the fireplace.

This is a developing story. We will continue to provide additional details as they are made available.

