First Human Case Of West Nile Virus In Maryland

MARYLAND – An adult from the Eastern Shore has tested positive for the West Nile Virus. The Maryland Department of Health says the person is receiving treatment and recovering from the infection.

The virus is usually transmitted from mosquitoes that feed on infected birds. This isn’t the first case of the virus in Maryland this year. Back in July, mosquitoes carrying the virus were found in Anne Arundel County.

Health experts say while the weather is getting cooler, mosquitoes are still around. They encourage people to get rid of standing pools of water and, cover up exposed skin and use insect repellent with DEET.

For more information on West Nile virus, visit the CDC’s website by clicking here.

