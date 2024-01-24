Focus Elite Flag Football Celebrates Successful World Championship Of Flag Football Tournament Run

ORLANDO, Fl. – In an exhilarating display of skill, determination, and sportsmanship, the recent World Championship of Flag Football Tournament concluded with resounding success for the Focus Elite Sports and Mentoring organization. The tournament brought together young athletes from across the globe, showcasing their talent and passion for the game.

**8U Division Clinches World Championship Title: Young Stars Shine Bright**

In the 8U division, young talents took the field with boundless energy and enthusiasm. The team emerged victorious, securing the coveted title of World Champions with a record of 7-0-1. The triumph was a testament to their teamwork, dedication, and skillful plays that left spectators in awe. These budding athletes displayed sportsmanship beyond their years, creating memories that will undoubtedly last a lifetime. They are now the #1 ranked 8u Flag Football Team in the Nation!

**12U Division: World Champions Runner-Up Earns Respect with Outstanding Performance**

In the fiercely competitive 12U division, the runner-up team delivered an outstanding performance that earned them the title of World Championship Runner-Up with a record of 7-1. Despite facing tough competition, these young athletes showcased resilience and skill, leaving a lasting impression on fans and opponents alike. Their journey to the championship game was marked by thrilling moments and strategic plays, solidifying their status as a force to be reckoned with in the flag football world.

**7U Division: Excitement Galore in 1v1 World Championship**

The 7U division added a unique twist to the tournament with a thrilling 1v1 format. In a battle of agility, speed, and quick thinking, the two 7U teams went head-to-head with many great teams in a display of individual prowess. The eventual winner emerged as the 1v1 World Champions, leaving spectators on the edge of their seats throughout the electrifying competition.

The Flag Football World Championship not only showcased the remarkable skills of all these young athletes but also emphasized the values of teamwork, sportsmanship, and fair play. As the tournament concluded, the participants left with newfound friendships, unforgettable experiences, and a shared love for the game.

Congratulations to all the teams, players, coaches, and supporters who made this tournament a memorable success. The Flag Football community eagerly anticipates the next chapter of competition, where these young stars will continue to shine and inspire future generations of flag football enthusiasts.

6U: 6-1 (Lost in the Gold Bracket Semifinals) 7U: 4-2 (Lost in the Gold Bracket Semifinals) 8U: 7-0-1 (Gold Bracket World Champions) 9U: 5-1 (Lost in the Gold Bracket Semifinals) 10U Girls (Lost in the Silver Bracket Semifinals) 11U: 4-3 (Lost in the Silver Bracket Semifinals) 12U: 7-1 (Gold Bracket World Champions Runner up) 13U: 3-1-1 (Lost in the Gold Bracket Quarterfinals) Overall Focus Organization had 38 wins, 13 losses and 2 ties.

