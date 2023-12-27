WALDORF, Md. – 2024 is almost (finally) here! Every week The ArtsFam Podcast provides a list of all of the fun things you can do this week right here in SoMD. However, this week here is a list specifically catered towards celebrating New Year’s Eve locally! Without further ado, here we go!

Pre-New Year’s Eve Party

Where? Rod n’ Reel Resort at 4160 Mears Avenue, Chesapeake Beach, MD

When? December 30th

What to Expect? Dinner, live music by Great Train Robbery, and more!

For more information and tickets, please visit their website here.

NYE Party with DJ Big T

Where? Heavy Hitters Bar & Grill at 30125 MD-5, Charlotte Hall, MD

When? December 31st

What to Expect? A DJ, dancing, games, a photo booth, and more!

For more information, click here.

2-for-1 Drinks NYE Party

Where? The Greene Turtle at 6 Saint Marys Avenue, Ste 104 La Plata, MD

When? December 31st

What to Expect? Discounted alcoholic beverages after 9 pm, NYE party favors, televised countdown, and more!

For more information and tickets, click here.

NYE Masquerade Party

Where? 1936 Bar & Grill at 7988 Bayside Rd, Chesapeake Beach, MD

When? December 31st

What to Expect? A masquerade party with noisemakers, a champagne toast, dancing, and more!

For more information, click here.

15th Anniversary Dance Gala

Where? Accokeek Firehouse at 16111 Livingston Road Accokeek, MD

When? December 31st

What to Expect? A buffet, a cash bar, two DJs, and more!

For more information, click here.

Wakefield Concert

Where? The Rex at 22695 Washington St, Leonardtown, MD

When? December 31st

What to Expect? The 20-year reunion celebration concert with Wakefield and other bands.

For more information, click here.

Musicians Jennifer Cooper & Groovespan

Where? Pier 450 at 48342 Wynne Road Ridge, MD 20680

When? December 31st

What to Expect? A special NYE dinner menu, a motel on site, and a bar open until 1 am.

For more information, click here.

Laser Lights and Bowling

Where? Lord Calvert Bowling Center at 2275 Solomons Road S Prince Frederick, MD

When? December 31st

What to Expect? Laser lights, bowling, food, and a champagne toast.

For more information, click here.

NYE Party with Breakfast Buffet

Where? O’Gannigans at 98 Solomon’s Island S Prince Frederick, MD

When? December 31st

What to Expect? A DJ, a post-New Year’s breakfast buffet, a champagne toast, and more!

For more information, click here.

In this week’s episode of The ArtsFam Podcast, hosts Lindsey Pommerenck and James LePore shared their personal NYE plans and a message to have a fun and safe new year. Viewers were encouraged to share what they plan to do for the holiday so that we can all live vicariously through each other’s experiences!

