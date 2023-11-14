George Michael Demitrius Sotiropoulos

Georgius Michael Demitrius Sotiropoulos (Mikey) passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 4, 2023, at home with his devoted mother and stepfather by his side.

Michael, or Mikey, as his mother called him, was born on December 22, 1963 in Takoma Park, Maryland, to his mother Lynn and his father, Demitrius Sotiropoulos. He was a beautiful strong little boy who had to work very hard to overcome many challenges in his life. He took his first steps just before his fourth birthday, after two years of strenuous physical therapy called patterning.

Mikey loved the water and could swim before he could even sit up. His favorite vacation was any ocean where he could swim with Monstro the whale.

He attended private special education schools and earned his Certificate of Completion from The School of Contemporary Education in 1983. After graduation, he was employed in a workshop mailroom, helping to stuff envelopes. After work he would practice Karate at Mountain Kim’s DoJo.

He was living in a group home in Manassas, Virginia. In 1999, his Mother and Step Dad, Chip, purchased a house in St. Mary’s County. They wanted Mikey to be closer, but there was a long waiting list for group home placement. His Step Dad, Chip designed and built a house to accommodate four handicapped residents. Mikey and three other men moved into “The Cartwright House” in October 2007 under the management of United Cerebral Palsy, later becoming Bay Community Support Services. Mikey loved his new home, he loved his new housemates, and he adored the caregivers that took care of all of them 24/7.

Since he was nearby, he was able to participate in all family activities, and his Mother was able to take him out every week to eat lunch with friends and go shopping for his favorite Super Heroes. He loved all of the super heroes, but Spiderman most of all. His brother, Rob, secretly took him to get a spider tattoo on his arm, very much surprising their Mother!

Mikey dreamed of becoming a St. Mary’s County Deputy Sheriff one day. He had a very special friendship with the Sheriff Tim Cameron, who came to several of his birthday parties and visited him many times at “The Cartwright House”. The Sheriff presented him with a beautiful book about the sheriffs of St. Mary’s County. He also gave him a special badge and an autographed sheriff’s hat.

Mikey is survived by his father, Captain Jim (Demitrius) Sotiropoulos, his mother Lynn Burton, his step dad, Robert Burton, II (Chip), sister, Sheli Sotiropoulos Lindekugel, and brother, Robert (Rob) Burton III; nephews, Aidan Lindekugel, Dorian and Benjamin Burton and his beloved 2 ½ year old Great Niece, Olivia Burton.

On behalf of the Burton family, I want to thank all of the extraordinary women and a few men who tirelessly took care of our son, especially over the past two years, as he was confined to bed full time. Thank you for all you did to keep him comfortable and as happy as possible.

Thank you to all of our friends that joined us in weekly lunches, birthday celebrations, and other holiday gatherings. Sharing your love and friendship helped to fill his life with joy.

In lieu of flowers, we would like you to contribute to one of the following organizations that have been of great help to so many, including Mikey: Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650, ACTS, P.O. Box 54, Bushwood, MD 20618 and Bay-CSS, Attention Stephanie Raines, 908 Commerce Road, Annapolis, MD 21401.

Family will receive friends on November 16, 2023 from 4pm-6pm, with prayers recited at 6pm by Father Peter Ackerman at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A. 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. There will be a funeral service on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 10:00 am, at Christ Episcopal Church, 25390 Maddox Road, Chaptico, MD 20621. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

