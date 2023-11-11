Get Ready To Shop And Save On Museum Store Sunday!

SOLOMONS, Md. – Hold onto your hats, because the shopping extravaganza of the year is back! For the seventh consecutive year, more than 1,700 museum stores worldwide are rolling out the red carpet for inspired shopping during the one and only Museum Store Sunday, coming your way on November 26.

This global shopping event takes place at museums and cultural institutions from all over the map – 50 states, the District of Columbia, 24 countries, and even 5 continents! And guess who’s joining in on the fun? Your very own Museum Store at the Calvert Marine Museum (CMM). We’re absolutely thrilled to be part of this world-famous event, offering gifts that are not just beautiful, but curated to celebrate our coastal heritage along the bay. And the best part? Your purchases support CMM’s mission to the brim!

But we’re not stopping at Sunday fun – we’re giving you a bonus day of shopping joy on Monday, November 27, so you can browse, pick, and enjoy your favorite finds on an extra day.

“Every single purchase at the Museum Store goes back to the museum!” exclaimed Kim Zabiegalski, Director of Retail Operations at CMM. “Whether it’s feeding the otters, fueling our educational programs, or helping us with much needed repairs, shopping here supports each and every museum endeavor.”

Are you ready for some exciting news? On these two days, CMM members can test their luck in a drawing to enjoy incredible discounts: 25%, 30%, and, with some lucky ones, a jaw-dropping 40% off their entire purchase. And hold onto your hats once more because one fortunate member will even get their entire purchase for FREE! Not a member yet? Don’t worry, non-members will also be treated to a generous 20% discount all day.

This fantastic global initiative, founded by the Museum Store Association (MSA), encourages everyone to embrace their inner patron and shop for unique, quality gifts exclusively found in museum stores. And here’s the secret: although there’s just one official Museum Store Sunday each year, you can be a patron and shop at museum stores all year round!

Don’t miss this opportunity to shop, have fun, save money, and be a patron of culture and education at the Calvert Marine Museum’s Museum Store. Mark your calendars and prepare for a fabulous shopping experience.

Explore how the prehistoric past, natural environments, and maritime heritage come to life and tell a unique story of the Chesapeake Bay. The Calvert Marine Museum is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $11.00 for adults; $9.00 for seniors, military, and veterans with valid I.D, AAA and AARP members; $6.00 for children ages 5 – 12; children under 5 and museum members are admitted free. Proud participant in Museums for ALL. For more information about the museum, upcoming events, or membership, visit the website at www.calvertmarinemuseum.com or call 410-326-2042. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

About the Museum Store Association (MSA)

The Museum Store Association is a 501(c)3 international organization with the mission of advancing the nonprofit retail industry, its museum stores, and the success of the professionals engaged in it. MSA offers educational information and programs throughout the year culminating in an annual conference and trade show highlighting the best in the industry. By advocating for and encouraging high standards of curated products, knowledge, and professionalism, MSA helps museum stores and their nonprofit retail professionals better serve their institutions and the public. For more information, visit www.museumstoreassociation.org.