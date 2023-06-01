Gov. Wes Moore Announces Maryland Mobile ID Google Wallet Launch

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Governor Wes Moore today announced that the Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration launched Maryland Mobile ID in Google Wallet. Maryland is the first state in the nation to offer digital licenses and IDs in Google Wallet, which will enable users to verify their identity easily and securely for airport security screening.

“Maryland is leading the way in creating a more competitive and innovative digital environment while prioritizing accessibility and customer service,” said Gov. Moore. “Maryland Mobile ID advances our administration’s work to deliver safe and secure services that benefit all Marylanders.”

In May 2022, Maryland became only the second state to offer Mobile ID in Apple Wallet. With the addition of Google Wallet, Maryland is now the first state to offer Mobile ID on two major mobile wallet platforms. Maryland Mobile ID in Google Wallet and Maryland Mobile ID in Apple Wallet are the only forms of digital IDs issued through the Motor Vehicle Administration.

“Innovation and technology are keys to building a transportation system that’s more equitable, accessible and safe for all Marylanders,” said Maryland Department of Transportation Secretary Paul J. Wiedefeld. “Maryland Mobile ID is a tool that puts more convenience in the hands of our customers.”

Marylanders may now add their driver’s license or ID card to Google Wallet and present it at select Transportation Security Administration airport PreCheck checkpoints, including at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. Maryland Mobile ID is only available to individuals with a valid Maryland-issued driver’s license or ID. As Maryland Mobile ID serves as a companion to a physical driver’s license or ID, Marylanders should always carry their physical driver’s license or ID.

“Google Wallet makes navigating day-to-day life easier by enabling quick and convenient access to everyday essentials like your payment cards, loyalty cards, concert tickets and more,” said Google Wallet Vice President and General Manager Jenny Cheng. “Our research shows that having a way to save an ID to Wallet is critical in adopting a fully digital wallet. By bringing IDs to Wallet, we’re excited to provide yet another way for people to move seamlessly throughout their day, toward a future without the need for a physical wallet.”

Safety and security are built into every part of Google Wallet, including with Maryland Mobile ID. IDs in Wallet are stored encrypted, meaning no one will have access to personal identification information unless a user chooses to share them with consent. Presenting an ID will require users to authenticate on their device and select which fields they wish to share. Google does not have access to users’ IDs and contents cannot be shared without user permission. All verification and validation of Maryland Mobile ID enrollment is completed by the Motor Vehicle Administration only.

For more information about Maryland Mobile ID in Google Wallet—including how to add and how to use at an airport—visit the MVA website.