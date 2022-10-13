Photos by Lindsey Pommerenck

LA PLATA, Md. – Perhaps one of the most underrated and underused public resources in the United States, the library astonishes with just how much it has to offer to local communities.

One of our local libraries in Southern Maryland, the Charles County Public Library (CCPL), is currently celebrating 100 years of service to the community and Governor Larry Hogan visited their La Plata branch this past Wednesday morning to present a governor’s citation honoring the momentous occasion.

Governor Hogan arrived shortly after 11:00 a.m. at the branch and was eagerly greeted by a flurry of enthusiastic library patrons happy to celebrate the 100th anniversary of CCPL.

Photos by Lindsey Pommerenck

He began by breaking the ice with warm humor and then transitioned into reading the citation he came to present.

“Be it known: that on behalf of the citizens of this state, in recognition of a tribute to honor the occasion of the one-hundredth anniversary of the Charles County Public Library…with congratulations on this special milestone celebrating your dedication to spreading togetherness through the joys of reading; as the people of Maryland join together in expressing our great respect, and best wishes for your continued success, we are pleased to confer upon you this Governor’s Citation.”

From there, Hogan graciously shook the hands of every library patron and paused for photos with anyone who wanted one. He warm-heartedly joked to one patron that he was going to be unemployed come January (he will be leaving office) and was looking for a new place to move to. Once the photo ops ended, he was led on a brief tour around the facility by the library staff.

While visiting “The Book Bazaar” on the lower level of the library, Hogan had a sweet interaction with two young children who were perusing the literary selection. His kindness in those moments was moving, while he cracked jokes and got the kids laughing.

Photos by Lindsey Pommerenck

The governor was awarded an honorary library card, and accepted a request to sign a copy of his book Still Standing: Surviving Cancer, Riots, a Global Pandemic, and the Toxic Politics that Divide America, joking that the book was now worth an extra $1.50.

Before leaving to continue with his busy schedule for the day, Hogan visited the Mobile Library, where he expressed how much he loved the facility.

Photos by Lindsey Pommerenck

Opened in 1922 by the County Homemakers Club and County Extension Agent P.D. Brown, the initial incarnation of CCPL, existed in a single room on the 2nd floor of the old county jail. When World War II struck, they were forced to close in 1942, later reopening their doors in 1949. Come 1966, the current day La Plata location opened.

There has since been a multitude of relocations of branches, opening and closing of branches, and updates done to buildings. All the while, they have always maintained their commitment to supporting the community in a myriad of ways.

Photos by Lindsey Pommerenck

CCPL currently has both physical and digital offerings for the community to check out for free for those with a complimentary library card. They also have a robust events schedule for all ages, a recording studio for budding entrepreneurs to hone their skills, free access to the Washington Post, a mobile library, and much more.

For more information on the resources that they offer, please visit their website here.

