ANNAPOLIS, Md.—Governor Larry Hogan has proclaimed today, June 28, 2022, “Freedom of the Press Day” in Maryland to honor the five members of the Capital Gazette who were murdered in the newsroom on June 28, 2018: Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen, John McNamara, Rebecca Smith, and Wendi Winters.

“It has now been four years since we lost five members of the Capital Gazette in a horrific act of violence on a day we will never forget,” said Governor Hogan. “We honor their memory, pray for their loved ones and colleagues, and commemorate the enduring values that they upheld with their tireless dedication and professionalism.”

View the proclamation here.

FREEDOM OF THE PRESS DAY

JUNE 28, 2022

WHEREAS, The Founding Fathers of the United States recognized the vital importance of a free press to uphold the nation’s democracy through the inclusion of the right to a free press in the First Amendment to the Constitution of the United States of America; and

WHEREAS, Other nations throughout the world do not enjoy this right; and

WHEREAS, Members of the United States Armed Forces have defended and given the ultimate sacrifice to protect this right; and

WHEREAS, This right is threatened in the United States and around the world by acts of violence and dangerous, irresponsible rhetoric; and

WHEREAS, All Marylanders join on June 28, 2022 in honoring the loss of the lives of Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen, John McNamara, Rebecca Smith and Wendi Winters of the Capital Gazette, who were murdered in the newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland; and

WHEREAS, June 28, will be observed as Freedom of the Press Day in Maryland to memorialize the lives lost on June 28, 2018, at the Capital Gazette offices and to honor and protect all journalists serving a vital role in the world’s democratic process to inform residents of the happenings of their governments.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, LAWRENCE J. HOGAN, JR., GOVERNOR OF THE STATE OF MARYLAND, do hereby proclaim June 28, 2022 as FREEDOM OF THE PRESS DAY in Maryland, and do commend this observance to all of our citizens.