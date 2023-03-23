Governor Moore Denounces Rise In Jewish Hate Incidents In Maryland

Governor Wes Moore

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — In wake of a report from the Anti-Defamation League showing hate incidents against the Jewish community have doubled in Maryland over the past year, Governor Wes Moore released the following statement:



“I want everyone in Maryland to hear me clearly–hate has no home in our state. The recent rise in hate crimes against the Jewish community is absolutely unacceptable.” said Governor Moore. “I spoke to the Regional Director of the Anti-Defamation League, and we will work together to create a safe and inclusive Maryland. As Governor, one of my chief responsibilities is to ensure the safety of Marylanders across the state, and I refuse to allow these alarming actions to go unnoticed.”



Since 2018, hate incidents have risen exponentially in Maryland. According to the Anti-Defamation League report, there were only 39 reported incidents in 2018, and this past year there were over 109 incidents in the state.



The Moore-Miller Administration strongly condemns these actions. In an effort to safeguard Marylanders, the governor has proposed historic public safety investments in the budget, including $5 million to protect Marylanders against hate crimes.



We ask Marylanders to report any antisemitic, bias, or discriminatory incident to the Anti-Defamation League, in addition to reporting incidents to law enforcement.