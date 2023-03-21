Governor Moore Proclaims Irish American Heritage Month In Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Governor Wes Moore has proclaimed the month of March 2023 as Irish American Heritage Month in Maryland. The proclamation recognizes the millions of Irish who immigrated to the United States and their role in making both our country and our state a place of hope and opportunity.

“The history of the Irish in America reflects a very American story of triumph over turmoil,” said Governor Moore. “Beyond St. Patrick’s Day, we continue to celebrate the proud heritage of Irish Americans and we recognize the cultural significance that those deep roots helped foster.”

The month-long celebration recognizes the achievements of the Irish in America and honors both the history of Irish Americans and the lasting friendship between Ireland and the United States.

Since our nation’s founding, Irish immigrants have come through the Port of Baltimore in search of opportunity; their contributions have helped strengthen our economy, enrich the arts, and shape our way of life in countless other ways.