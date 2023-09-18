Happy 76th Birthday Air Force!

Credit: Madi Stone via Facebook

Over the weekend, several events were held to honor the 76th birthday of the United States Air Force. On September 18th 1947, The Air Force became a separate branch of the Armed Forces with President Truman signing the National Security Act.

Several military balls were held across the country to celebrate, including one at Joint Andrews Air Force Base. Today – celebrate the airmen and women who are on watch every day. Tag them in this post and show them some love!

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com