Help Restore Breton Bay’s Oyster Population

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Saturday, September 30th at 10 AM (rain date: October 1st at 10 AM) join your local watershed associations at Abell’s Wharf to help plant a million baby oysters in the Breton Bay Oyster Sanctuary. Bring the kids, bring a lifejacket, and join the fun!

One hundred years ago, 48% of the Breton Bay oyster sanctuary’s bottom was oyster reefs. Even 50 or so years ago, many locals remember the plentiful seagrasses, blue crabs, and fish of their youth. This life was supported by the incredible oyster population in Breton Bay. Now, Breton Bay has less than one percent of its previous oyster population.

Oysters are incredibly important to the Chesapeake Bay. They are a keystone species meaning they create habitat and are an irreplaceable component of the food chain. Oysters are the “glue” needed to hold the Chesapeake Bay ecosystem together and keep it healthy.

Since 2017, St Mary’s River Watershed Association and Friends of St Clements Bay have been working to rebuild a healthy oyster population in Breton Bay. With our partners at Shore Thing Shellfish, LLC and the Southern Maryland Recreational Fishing Organization, we’ve planted over 2 million oysters to date and will continue to add to the restoration reef site until natural oyster reproduction begins.

Show your support for a cleaner, more vibrant, and healthy Breton Bay by joining us on

September 30th at Abell’s Wharf. To RSVP, contact Emma Green, St. Mary’s River Watershed Association, at emmaSMRWA@gmail.com or 301-395-5757.