FORT MEADE, Md. – Instead of filling the hallways with ladybugs or sneaking in after school hours, seniors at Meade High School decided to end their senior year with a prank by listing their school for sale on Zillow. The listing was posted last week and has now been removed. The prank gained some attention online before being taken down.

The listing advertised a 20-bedroom, 15-bathroom school for the “steal” price of $42,069. Although the building was referred to as a “half-working jail” and had sewage issues in all bathrooms, the key selling points were a spacious 100 spot parking lot, a complimentary air freshener, a spacious kitchen, and a private basketball court.

The seniors successfully pulled off their prank, but it is safe to say that the 12,458 square foot school is not actually for sale.

