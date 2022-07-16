Hollywood Carnival Cancelled This Weekend

HOLLYWOOD, Md. – Due to an incident that occurred on Friday evening in our Parking Lot, the Carnival has been cancelled for Saturday July 16th and Sunday July 17th.
On Friday evening at approximately 11pm, as the Carnival ended and guests were leaving, a shooting occurred in the Upper Parking Lot of the Fire House. Two individuals were found suffering from gunshots wounds and were provided medical treatment immediately by Fire and EMS personnel on the scene. Both patients were transported to the hospital, one via MSP aviation and the second was ground transported by Hollywood EMS.
This incident is an on-going investigation by St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office. If you have any information or any questions reference this incident, please contact the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office at 301-475-8008.
Our Annual Carnival has been a part of our Fire Department for generations and is a staple to the Hollywood Community. The Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department membership takes great pride in the tradition of the annual carnival. We strive to provide a family-based, safe setting for all citizens to enjoy themselves. The department looks forward to the annual carnival for several reasons, most notably as a means to bring the community together and as a main source of funding as our largest fundraiser.
The incident that took place on Friday evening not only affected the members of our community, but our HVFD Members and their Families that were in attendance at the Carnival at the time of the incident.
We would like to express our sympathy to the entire community which has been affected by this tragedy. All media inquiries can be directed to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office of Public Information.
Additional information reference the Hollywood VFD Carnival will be forthcoming.
Respectfully,
Members of the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department
So sad that we all have to suffer due to these jerks. Hope they are caught and have to pay.
Can’t go no where and be safe, because of these Thugs with guns.
I am nauseated at the fact that my grandson was there the night before. The kids look forward to the carnival for the last nine years that I know of. I am a palled and so upset that people come to the carnival with a gun and have such short tempers that they want to take another persons life. It’s disgusting and I hope you find them. We won’t be attending another carnival next year. There’s no control in this county anymore there’s shootings everywhere. Time to move
Sorry kids… No fun tonight at the Hollywood Carnival. I guess you’ll have to sit home this summer. Hope your schools are safe when you return in the Fall. Hey… I have a great idea! Why don’t we defund the police so we can all be unsafe? Then, when the police do take action, we can watch their body cams & go on & on about the in justice of complete scum bag criminals. Then, we can let those criminals right back out of jail to continue their terrorism. Doesn’t that sound fun!?
An incident? Kind of looks like you’re playing this down. Call it for what it is, mayhem and murder……
I’ve been going to the hvfd carnival for 37 years, back to when it was at the old firehouse. I can’t believe my kids and so many others had to go through that. You could hear the bullets wizzing over our heads. I hope the lexington park trash does not cause the carnival to close like all of the others.
Let’s go back to the good old days.
I’m sure these families are devastated about this terrible situation
