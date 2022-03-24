Joan Marie Moore

Joan Marie Moore, 65 of Colton’s Point, MD passed away on March 4, 2022 at University of Maryland Charles Regional Center with her loving family by her side.

She was born on November 2, 1956 in Washington D.C. to the late James and Margaret Bray.

Joan lived a very busy life, always finding something new to keep her on her feet. On July 1, 1982, she married her beloved husband, James Shawn Moore, in Towson, MD. Together they celebrated over 39 wonderful years together. Through the years she worked many jobs from Bowie State College police, to Department of Defense Patrol officer and then Investigator, to the Navy Yard physical security, before finally opening Moore’s Driving Academy. She spent over 20 years dedicating her time to teaching teenagers to be conscientious and alert drivers. She enjoyed the time she got to spend with her students driving around and always made sure they felt special by stopping for a quick snack, most of the time Dunkin Donuts, because that was her favorite place to go. When she wasn’t busy attending to her students, she loved to go feed the horses and spend time with her Pomeranians, who were like her second children. Joan was an excellent cook and was known especially for her delicious lasagna. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

In addition to her beloved husband, she is also survived by her four beautiful children: Tresa Gonzalez (Christine) of Finksburg, MD, Gary Gonzalez (Amy) of Austin, TX, Heather Moore (Jamie) of Bushwood, MD, and Christopher Moore (Jessica) of Avenue, MD; her siblings, Terry Bray, Tony Bray, Bart Bray, Doreen Dixon and Lisa Dickerson; nine treasured grandchildren: Luke Gonzalez, Andrew Gonzalez, Ava Gonzalez, Mathew Gonzalez, Aaron Gonzalez, Evan Gonzalez, Noah Gonzalez, Natalie Moore and Atin Moore. She is preceded in death by her parents and sister, Brenda Snead.

Mom had a huge impact on a many lives, over 20 years teaching drivers education. Mom taught thousands of people ranging 16 year old teens to Grandmothers who never had a license. She achieved every goal she set for herself. In her honor let’s help the fuzzies, as numerous as people she taught. May Moms legacy last forever in our hearts and in the hearts of animals saved.

Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22945 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Inurnment will follow at 12:00 p.m. at Trinity Memorial Gardens in Waldorf, MD.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Tri-County Animal Shelter, 6707 Animal Shelter Road, Hughesville, MD 20637.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.