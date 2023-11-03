JoAnne Greenwell Choporis peacefully passed away on October 29, at her home in Breton Bay, Leonardtown, Maryland. JoAnne was a devout Catholic. When unable to attend Mass she participated in it being celebrated on television in churches all over the world every day. She also said the Chaplet of Divine Mercy and the Rosary every day. JoAnne was a proud member of the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth Associates and a member at both St. Aloysius and St. Francis Xavier churches in her lifetime.

Born to James and Genevieve Greenwell on May 12, 1930, in Leonardtown, Maryland, she was the third of 12 children. She graduated from St. Mary’s Academy in 1948. She married Demosthenes Choporis, of Coltons Point, Maryland, at St. Aloysius Church in Leonardtown on December 27, 1950. JoAnne spent her life being a devoted and loving caretaker to her family and loved ones both young and elderly. Her mother lived with her for many years. Nothing brought her more joy than being surrounded by family. She hosted many gatherings that formed countless fond memories for us all.

JoAnne was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Demo, her son Gus and siblings, Mary Combs McCarthy, Kitty Lee Radford, James (Jim) C Greenwell, Francis (Frank) M Greenwell and Benedict (Ben) Greenwell.

She is survived by her children: Angeline Iwanicki (Arthur) of Waldorf, MD; Paul Choporis (Carol) of Valley Lee, MD; Mary Russell (Mike) of Leonardtown, MD; Christina Choporis of Waldorf, MD and George Choporis (Sherrie) of Riva, MD. Her brother and sisters: Genevieve Norris of Leonardtown, MD; Jeff Greenwell (Lois) of New Carrollton, MD; Rose Wilson of Solomons, MD; Sybil Costanzo of California, MD; Carole Wible (Joe) of Leonardtown, MD; and Betty “B” Matthews (George) of Crozier, VA. She is also survived by sisters-in-law, Pat Greenwell (Frank) and Pam Greenwell Powell (Ben).

Survivors also include seven grandchildren: Mindy McConville, Meghan and Michael Russell, Elizabeth Iwanicki, Jessica Lewand and Joanna and Rayann Choporis. And, seven great-grandchildren: Emily Choporis, Johnathan Watson, Brody and Brielle McConville, Leonidas Choporis Perez and Poppy and James Russell.

At the family’s request – In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a contribution in JoAnne’s memory to the following:

In Memory of JoAnne Greenwell Choporis The Sisters of Charity of Nazareth P.O. Box 9 Nazareth, KY 40048 or online at: nazareth.org/donate/

