Join The St. Mary's Small Business Scavenger Hunt!

Credit: Karen Clark-Reddon

ST. MARY’S COUNTY, Md. – On Saturday, November 26th, 2023, some members of St. Mary’s small businesses got together to celebrate their Small Business Saturday Scavenger Hunt event.

This Shop Small Businesses Scavenger Hunt event will be going on until December 15, 2023, and includes ventures that will take you to some of the hidden gem small businesses the St. Mary’s area has to offer.

Credit: Karen Clark-Reddon

The scavenger hunt is led by Kara Beasly, owner of Chesapeake Staging and Interiors as well as Just Between Kids. The hunt is designed to add extra fun to your holiday shopping and to find some must-have items such as; local wines, chocolates, tasty teas, handcrafted items, art clothes, toys, and all of those items to complete your shopping list!

It is extremely important to shop for small businesses in your local community. Karen Clark Reddon, owner of Devonshire- A Perfect Events company stated, “Shopping small businesses will ensure that our community thrives during the holiday season and beyond.”

Registration for this event can be found at the QR code below and with your registration for this event, you get the opportunity to win the Shop Small Businesses Gift Tower which includes some items from the hunt itself!

Credit: Karen Clark-Reddon

Be sure to check out the fun and make your holiday shopping experience a little more enjoyable this year!

Credit: Karen Clark-Reddon

