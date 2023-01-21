Jury Finds Man Guilty Of Criminally Negligent Manslaughter In Charlotte Hall Fatal Accident

Aleksander A. Ivanchev

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling announced today that a St. Mary’s County Jury found Defendant Aleksander A. Ivanchev, 40, of Lexington Park, MD, guilty of two counts of criminally negligent manslaughter for the deaths of Melody Russell and Shawn Bailey following a July 2021 collision in Charlotte Hall, MD.

Sterling thanked members of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office for their investigation and Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Laura Caspar, who prosecuted the case on behalf of the citizens of St. Mary’s County.

The defendant will be held without bond pending sentencing, which has been postponed to a later date.

The Honorable Joseph Stanalonis presided over the case.