Khalil Lee Bashes Two Home Runs, Crabs Complete Sweep of York

WALDORF, Md. – The Blue Crabs were hot going into their final game against the York Revolution. They are in the part of the schedule where they will face the best the league has to offer, and somehow, the Crabs have strung together a four-game winning streak. After winning the series’ first two games, the Blue Crabs could pick up the sweep and tie their longest winning streak of the 2023 season.

The York Revolution, trying to stay in the race, got some help from their offense. Tomo Otosaka smacked his first home run of the year, and Trey Martin singled over the head of Philip Caulfield to drive in Drew Mendoza. For the second day in a row, York got a two-run lead after half an inning.

Khalil Lee stepped up to the plate for the first time and tied it up with his 14th round-tripper of the year to tie the game at two runs apiece. In the next inning, the Blue Crabs got their first lead, with Caulfield smacking his second home run of the series.

The lead didn’t last. Martin belted a rising liner over the left field wall to knot it up again; he had three RBIs. The pitching then would become the vocal point of the game, especially in the middle innings. Both starting pitchers went 6.1 innings until being removed from the competition.

Khalil Lee was up again, this time facing Nelvin Correa, and on a 2-0 offering, he cranked a 432-foot home run, and the Blue Crabs were two innings away from a sweep. Andre Scrubb had a 1-2-3 eighth, and Bruce Rondón would take over the ninth for Southern Maryland. A hit-by-pitch and a single got the tying run at first. With two outs, Mendoza caught a ball off the end of the bat, and Alex Crosby would charge and toss him out to get the win.

Luke Westphal got his first win as a Blue Crab, and Rondón is now 11 for 11 in save opportunities. With the 6-4 win and the sweep of York, the Blue Crabs moved up half a game on Lancaster, who postponed their matchup with Staten Island to next week. Going into their last home series of the regular season, the Blue Crabs will lock up against the High Point Rockers, and Ian Kahaloa will climb the hill to open it up. The Friday matchup is at 6:35 p.m. Tickets are available, and the live broadcast will be featured on FloBaseball.