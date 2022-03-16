LA PLATA, Md. – On April 28th, 2002, the La Plata area was severely impacted by a tornado. It will soon be twenty years since that significant event destroyed our infrastructure, hampered our businesses, damaged our buildings, and rattled the peace and security of our homes. In the intervening twenty years the strength of this community has been shown through repairing the damage, removing the debris, and building back a community that is closer, better, and stronger than before the tornado.

We invite the community to share their experiences of the 2002 tornado and be part of our 20th Anniversary memorial video. Please limit your submission to 30-45 seconds. Video link

The video will be viewable on the Town’s website and Face book page during the month of April. The video can also be viewed during the month of April in the Town Hall atrium along with signs from the Memory Lane display showing before and after of the tornado damage. Town Hall is open Monday to Friday from 9 am to 4 pm.

Please join us on Thursday, April 28th for the 20th Anniversary Tornado Ceremony at 6:30 pm on the concert lawn at Town Hall. Following the ceremony, the community will enjoy a concert from the US Navy Band Commodores.

For more information, please contact Special Events Coordinator Colleen Wilson at 301-934-8421 or cwilson@townoflaplata.org.

Please note: the content of any submitted video must be visually and verbally respectful. The Town has the right to determine if a video, or a portion of a video, will be used. Every video may not be able to be used. Upon submission of video content, the Town is granted full permission for usage.

Submit your message before Fri, Mar 25, 2022 11:59 PM EDT.