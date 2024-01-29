Leonard Hall Junior Naval Academy Announces They Will Remain Open

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – In a surprising turn of events, Leonard Hall Junior Naval Academy has announced they will be keeping their doors open. The school’s new Board of Trustees, who were voted in during a special meeting with parents and staff on January 26, sent an email notice out to LHJNA families, staff, and media stating the following.

“Good Evening LHJNA Families and Community Members,

It is my honor and privilege to share with you that we are keeping the doors open. A special meeting was held on 26JAN24 to meet with the corporation (Parents and Staff) to have a proper vote in regard to the future of our Historic/iconic Junior Naval Academy.

We intend to resume class this coming week. Current LHJNA families, please check your email for a survey that was just sent out.

Please help me welcome the new Leonard Hall Junior Naval Academy Board of Trustees that were voted into office during the corporation meeting on 26JAN24. President: Christine Quade Vice President: Mike George Treasurer: Karen Price Secretary: Mary Dees Historian: Anita Drury

Please standby for additional information as we move forward. There is a lot of work to be done & we will need continued support and prayers. Thank you all for your continued support. Respectfully, Christine Quade”

On January 18, 2024, Leonard Hall Junior Naval Academy announced the school would be shut down. Leonard Hall, which was established in 1909, sent a previous letter on January 15, 2024, announcing that they would no longer be occupying their current location and would be on the hunt for a new home. The building they are currently occupying needs over $500,000 in repairs, which were beyond the scope of the school’s capabilities.

On January 23, during the Board of Commissioners meeting, the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County voted to officially ratify a letter to end the lease agreement with the school. However, the Commissioners did say the school could occupy their current space until the end of the school year and that they would help the school find a new location. However, Leonard Hall decided to close their doors immediately. You can find more background information on the situation by clicking here.

But, due to this announcement, it looks like the school will ultimately remain open. It is unclear at this time what the exact future plans are for the school. The BayNet will continue to follow this story and will provide further updates as they become available.

