Leonard Hall Junior Naval Academy Announces Closure Of Current Location

Credit: Leonard Hall Junior Naval Academy

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – On January 15, 2024, Leonard Hall Junior Naval Academy sent a letter out to family and staff announcing that the school will no longer occupy their current location beyond this school year. Currently, the school needs over $500,000 in repairs, which are beyond the scope of the school’s capabilities.

Leonard Hall Junior Naval Academy entered a lease agreement with the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County on September 10, 2023, which expired on June 30, 2023. In a letter to Sarah Green, the Headmistress of Leonard Hall, St. Mary’s County Administrator David Weiskopf stated that the county understands that Green is new to her position and inherited many problems, but the current conditions of the school can no longer be ignored.

“After reviewing the drafted financial plan and the current updates needed to the facility, the County feels it necessary for the health, safety, and general welfare of the citizens that it is best to terminate that rental relationship between the parties,” Weiskopf stated in the letter. “To not disrupt the current school year, the County is hereby giving notice pursuant to MD Real Property Article § 8-402 that the current month-to-month tenancy shall terminate on June 30, 2024, at midnight.”

However, Weiskopf did state that they are willing to help Leonard Hall find a more suitable home.

“We recognize and value the history and partnership between our two organizations and are willing to do what is within our power to assist the school in finding a facility more suitable to its size and financial constraints.”

Green stated in her letter to family and staff that Leonard Hall has pursued grants and funding for renovations, but to no avail. The school will continue to look for a new location.

Credit: Leonard Hall Junior Naval Academy

“We appreciate your compassion for our situation and hope you’ll continue to support us in the future, as you have for the last 115 years. As we stated in our previous letter, the Board of Trustees and Administration are looking into all avenues for the future location of Leonard Hall. We sincerely appreciate the outpouring of support we have received from our community in light of the news of our departure.”

Credit Leonard Hall Junior Naval Academy

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com