Leonard Hall Junior Naval Academy Announces Closure After 115 Years

Credit: Leonard Hall Junior Naval Academy

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – In a letter to family and staff sent on January 18, 2024, Leonard Hall Junior Naval Academy announced the school will be shutting down.

“It is with a heavy heart that we are announcing the closure of Leonard Hall Junior Naval Academy. This institution has been a pillar of the community for over a century. We are deeply saddened and did not come to this decision lightly,” Headmistress Sarah Green stated in the letter.

Leonard Hall, which was established in 1909, sent a previous letter on January 15, 2024, announcing that they would no longer be occupying their current location and would be on the hunt for a new home. The building they are currently occupying needs over $500,000 in repairs, which were beyond the scope of the school’s capabilities.

Leonard Hall Junior Naval Academy entered a lease agreement with the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County on September 10, 2013, which expired on June 30, 2023. In a letter to Sarah Green, St. Mary’s County Administrator David Weiskopf stated that the county understands that Green is new to her position and inherited many problems, but the current conditions of the school can no longer be ignored.

“After reviewing the drafted financial plan and the current updates needed to the facility, the County feels it necessary for the health, safety, and general welfare of the citizens that it is best to terminate that rental relationship between the parties,” Weiskopf stated in the letter. “To not disrupt the current school year, the County is hereby giving notice pursuant to MD Real Property Article § 8-402 that the current month-to-month tenancy shall terminate on June 30, 2024, at midnight.”

However, it looks like the search for a new home came to no avail, including other factors, which have led the school to make the tough decision to shut down entirely.

Credit: Leonard Hall Junior Naval Academy

“I am so sorry to see this happening. I’m sorry for the school, for the history, and for the families and students who found a positive place to grow and learn. Over the past 100+ years, so many community members stepped up and supported this school. It was a part of our community. It should not have come to this,” St. Mary’s County Commissioner Eric Colvin stated in a social media post.

The BayNet reached out to Commissioner Colvin for more insight into the dealings between the Board of Commissioners and Leonard Hall that may have led to this situation.

“I am not familiar with their current financial status, but I have to think that the decision by the majority of the board of commissioners to not renew the lease hastened the school’s decision to close their doors.”

Members of the community have started to react to the announcement on social media.

“So sad to hear. I owe my entire 12-17-year-old life to LHJNA. I will always be truly grateful for all I learned, got to be a part of, and ESPECIALLY the people I met during my time there,” stated Brandi Michelle Cooper.

“It should have never come down to this. They have known for years about repairs and how to plan for upcoming expenditures. I’m so sad for this school and its families. I hope everyone finds the fit they need for their children, they have some wonderful kids and families,” said Shannon Troutman Langley.

Leonard Hall Junior Naval Academy ended their letter hoping the school would live on in the hearts and minds of the community.

“We are incredibly grateful for the support we have received over the years and privileged to have been an integral part of the community, and more importantly your families lives. We hope Leonard Hall Junior Naval Academy will continue to be revered in your hearts, as it will in ours.”

Credit: Leonard Hall Junior Naval Academy

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com