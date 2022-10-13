Leonardtown Rotary Gives Grants To St. Mary’s County Non-Profits

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Leonardtown Rotary is pleased to announce the contribution of $15,000 in grants to area non-profit organizations.

As part of the Leonardtown Rotary Club’s commitment to Community Service and a key element of providing “service above self,” funding assistance is provided annually to programs and projects in St. Mary’s County that enhance the quality of life in our community. This is a competitive grant process and awards typically range between $250 and $1,500 depending on the need expressed in the application and funding availability.

Funding is provided by our Flags for Heroes Project, in which community members can donate flags to honor their personal heroes. Details and a Flags Request Flier may be found at https://leonardtownrotary.org/. Rotary will accept heroes orders through November 9th.

This year’s recipients are doing outstanding work, greatly increasing the impact of Rotary’s grants with effective community action.

Grant recipients this year are as follows: St. Mary’s Caring, Sleep in Heavenly Peace, St. Mary’s County NAACP, Literacy Council of St. Mary’s, Greenwell Foundation, Historic Sotterley, Southern MD Sierra Club, Caritas Resource Center, CareNet, St. Mary’s County Library Foundation, Three Oaks Center, Camp Maria Retreat Center,

Foundation for Heroes, St. Mary’s River Watershed Assn., The Arc of Southern Maryland, Patuxent River Naval Air Station, Leonardtown Middle Sch. PTA, Poiema Movement, Loyola Potomac Retreat House, Leadership Southern Maryland.

Rotary thanks the grant recipients for their work in our county!

The Flags for Heroes project also funds a $1,000 scholarship based on financial need for a student to attend College of Southern Maryland.

The grant process will begin again in March of 2023, with applications made available through public media and our website, http://www.leonardtownrotary.org/. Non-profits are encouraged to apply.