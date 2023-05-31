Lexington Park Attorney Sue Ann Armitage Honored In Baltimore

Sue Ann Armitage

BALTIMORE – Lexington Park attorney Sue Ann Armitage was honored in Baltimore as one of “Maryland’s Top 100 Women”. More than 500 people attended the event at the Lyric Opera House to celebrate outstanding women who have made significant contributions to their fields.

The award, bestowed by The Daily Record newspaper, recognized women from various professions including medicine, banking, education, academia and government. Armitage’s law practice has served St. Mary’s County for 32 years. She received the award because of her service to the community and her success in business.

Armitage grew up in St. Mary’s County. She founded her law firm in 1991 in Lexington Park and has extensive community involvement, including volunteering for Christmas in April, and serving on the Boards of Directors for St. Mary’s Ryken High School and Bay Montessori School. She provides pro bono legal services to active-duty military personnel and was previously recognized by the state bar association for those efforts.

“There are many accomplished women here in St. Mary’s County,” Armitage said. “I was honored to be included in this remarkable group of people from around the State. As a recipient of the Top 100 Women award, Armitage may be one of the judge’s for next year’s competition. “I look forward to the chance to send another St. Mary’s Countian to the podium next year,” she said.