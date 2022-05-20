Wood-Michael

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On May 19, 2022, detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Division, with assistance from Sheriff’s Office K-9 and the Vice Narcotics Support Team, executed a search and seizure warrant on Michael Dale Wood, age 56 of Lexington Park.

Michael Dale Wood

Wood was found to be in possession of a quantity of suspected oxycodone and cocaine packaged in a manner to indicate distribution.

Wood was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center and charged with the following:

CDS: Possession With Intent to Distribute-Narcotic

CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana

Join the Conversation

6 Comments

  1. Oh my… a white man arrested in the Park for selling drugs?? Well I’ll be ccwam’d!

    Reply

    1. Hee Hee hee Haw haw that was a goodin..
      I bet he comes back with a real tongue lashing 4 U.
      It is easy to push wam’s button
      one of the biggest .most narrow minded racist bigots on this site

      Reply
    2. Reply
  2. Reply

  3. I’m just guessing that a copy of the miranda Rights is not posted in the jail, reminding everyone not to talking to the police.

    Reply

  4. YES!!! Finally, one of ours has represented!
    Now dumber & dumbest (who posted above) can feel better about themselves, especially AC (Always Confused) Ritchie who has posted a good amount of racially charged comments here.

    Reply
Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.