LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On May 19, 2022, detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Division, with assistance from Sheriff’s Office K-9 and the Vice Narcotics Support Team, executed a search and seizure warrant on Michael Dale Wood, age 56 of Lexington Park.
Michael Dale Wood
Wood was found to be in possession of a quantity of suspected oxycodone and cocaine packaged in a manner to indicate distribution.
Wood was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center and charged with the following:
CDS: Possession With Intent to Distribute-Narcotic
CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana
Oh my… a white man arrested in the Park for selling drugs?? Well I’ll be ccwam’d!
Hee Hee hee Haw haw that was a goodin..
I bet he comes back with a real tongue lashing 4 U.
It is easy to push wam’s button
one of the biggest .most narrow minded racist bigots on this site
Always bringing race into you. Small minded and racist.
You both are a prime example of the quality of beings in the LPC. Dumb and dumber
I’m just guessing that a copy of the miranda Rights is not posted in the jail, reminding everyone not to talking to the police.
YES!!! Finally, one of ours has represented!
Now dumber & dumbest (who posted above) can feel better about themselves, especially AC (Always Confused) Ritchie who has posted a good amount of racially charged comments here.
Leave a comment