Matthew Mark Mazza

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling announced today that Matthew Mark Mazza, 28, of Lexington Park, Maryland, was sentenced to the maximum penalty of ten years in prison for the felony manslaughter by motor vehicle that tragically took the life of an 18-year-old victim.

On July 9, 2022, at approximately 3:35 am, deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a motor vehicle collision. Preliminary investigation determined that a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado, operated by Mr. Mazza, was traveling on Willows Road when it struck the rear end of a 2015 Ford Focus, operated by Jamari Tyrese Duckett, age 18 of Great Mills, Maryland. Mr. Duckett was transported to an area hospital in critical condition and succumbed to his injuries on Sunday, July 10, 2022.

Evidence showed that seconds before the crash, Mr. Mazza was driving at speeds between 76 MPH and 91 MPH in a 40 MPH zone. A blood test proved Mr. Mazza’s blood alcohol concentration level was 0.13 grams of alcohol per 100 milliliters of blood. The legal limit is 0.08 grams of alcohol per 100 milliliters of blood.

“While my office fought for and received the maximum penalty allowable by law, justice demands more. When drunk driving at extreme speeds steals the life of a young man, ten years is never enough. I will not stop until the penalty for this crime accounts for its devastation. With the support of Jamari’s family, I will be partnering with Senator Jack Bailey and Delegate Brian Crosby to change this law to increase the maximum penalty,” said State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling.

At the sentencing hearing, the State requested Mr. Mazza be sentenced to the maximum penalty of ten years in prison. The Maryland Sentencing Guidelines called for a sentence between three months and four years. The Court imposed ten years, which is the maximum sentence allowable by law.

Assistant State’s Attorney Joseph Boyd prosecuted the case on behalf of the citizens of St. Mary’s County. Corporal Brandon Foor of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office was the lead investigator.

The Honorable Amy D. Lorenzini presided over the case.